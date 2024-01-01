Menu
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224

2016 Nissan Rogue

125,450 KM

Details Description

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV

2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,450KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV2GC850813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B2951A
  • Mileage 125,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

2016 Nissan Rogue