2016 Nissan Versa

47,243 KM

Details Description

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Versa

Note 5DR HB AUTO 1.6 SV

12288093

2016 Nissan Versa

Note 5DR HB AUTO 1.6 SV

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,243KM
VIN 3N1CE2CP6GL411793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25C0399A
  • Mileage 47,243 KM

Vehicle Description

Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224Price does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224Price does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

