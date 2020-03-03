Menu
2016 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited Package w/Technology Pkg Option

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

Contact Seller

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,391KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4778184
  • Stock #: B1812
  • VIN: JF2SJCXC4GH533537
Exterior Colour
Green
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Introducing the 2016 Subaru Forester! It offers the latest in technological innovation and style. All of the premium features expected of a Subaru are offered, including: front fog lights, a power rear cargo door, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive provides for safe passage, regardless of road or weather conditions. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!

