2016 Subaru WRX

$26,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 , 3 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10001399

10001399 Stock #: B2526

B2526 VIN: JF1VA1L67G9804641

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,388 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.