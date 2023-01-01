Menu
2016 Subaru WRX

43,388 KM

Details

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

Sport-tech Package AWD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

43,388KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10001399
  • Stock #: B2526
  • VIN: JF1VA1L67G9804641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,388 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

