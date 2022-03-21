2016 Volkswagen Golf

$20,990 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 8 5 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8869178

8869178 Stock #: U222199A1

U222199A1 VIN: 3VW217AU4GM069407

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silk Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black Leatherette

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 76,859 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.