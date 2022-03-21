$20,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf
2016 Volkswagen Golf
1.8 TSI Comfortline - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
76,859KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8869178
- Stock #: U222199A1
- VIN: 3VW217AU4GM069407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silk Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Leatherette
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,859 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, no accident VW Golf Comfortline in Silk Blue Metallic on Black Leatherette. Well equipped with Navigation, Back-up Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Blind Spot Indicator with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Apple Car Play / Android Auto and much more!
