2016 Volkswagen Golf

76,859 KM

Details Description

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
1.8 TSI Comfortline - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS

1.8 TSI Comfortline - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS

Location

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

76,859KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8869178
  • Stock #: U222199A1
  • VIN: 3VW217AU4GM069407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silk Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leatherette
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,859 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, no accident VW Golf Comfortline in Silk Blue Metallic on Black Leatherette. Well equipped with Navigation, Back-up Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Blind Spot Indicator with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Apple Car Play / Android Auto and much more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

