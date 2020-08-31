+ taxes & licensing
Drive this home today! Introducing the 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan! It just arrived on our lot this past week! All of the premium features expected of a Volkswagen are offered, including: automatic temperature control, rain sensing wipers, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
