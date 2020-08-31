Menu
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

26,100 KM

Details Description

$22,800

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-634-2954

COMFORTLINE

Location

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

26,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5832204
  • Stock #: 2008
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX1GW593252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Drive this home today! Introducing the 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan! It just arrived on our lot this past week! All of the premium features expected of a Volkswagen are offered, including: automatic temperature control, rain sensing wipers, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

