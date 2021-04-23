2016 Volvo V60

$24,990 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 9 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6997754

6997754 Stock #: U8015A

U8015A VIN: YV1612SK0G1303246

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright Silver

Interior Colour Charcoal Leather

Body Style Wagon

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 57,900 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.