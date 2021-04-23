Menu
2016 Volvo V60

57,900 KM

Details Description

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2016 Volvo V60

2016 Volvo V60

T5 Premier - LOCAL - LOW MILEAGE

2016 Volvo V60

T5 Premier - LOCAL - LOW MILEAGE

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  6997754
  2. 6997754
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

57,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6997754
  • Stock #: U8015A
  • VIN: YV1612SK0G1303246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Volvo V60 wagon with very low mileage in Bright Silver on Charcoal Leather. Equipped with powered heated seats, sunroof, back-up camera, hands free Bluetooth, blind spot information system rear cross traffic alert, front rear parking sensors and much more.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

