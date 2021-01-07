Menu
2016 Volvo XC60

74,345 KM

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

T5 Special Edition Premier - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS

T5 Special Edition Premier - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

74,345KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6449161
  • Stock #: U7008A
  • VIN: YV4612RK0G2880605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,345 KM

Vehicle Description

Local no accident Volvo XC60 T5 AWD Special Edition in excellent condition, full service history. The special edition was a vehicle Volvo packaged to deliver the greatest number of creature comforts fall-in-love-with features put together with a styling kit. Blind Spot Information System - blind spot indicator, front rear parking sensors, rear cross traffic alert Technology Package - adaptive cruise control, adaptive high beams, collision alert with full auto stop, pedestrian cyclist detection, lane departure warning Climate Package - heated steering wheel, heated wind screen, heated front rear seats Convenience Package - power tailgate, back-up camera, garage door opener, digital compass Bi-Xenon headlights 19' Inch LESATH aluminum alloy wheels

