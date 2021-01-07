2016 Volvo XC60

+ taxes & licensing
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
Local no accident Volvo XC60 T5 AWD Special Edition in excellent condition, full service history. The special edition was a vehicle Volvo packaged to deliver the greatest number of creature comforts fall-in-love-with features put together with a styling kit. Blind Spot Information System - blind spot indicator, front rear parking sensors, rear cross traffic alert Technology Package - adaptive cruise control, adaptive high beams, collision alert with full auto stop, pedestrian cyclist detection, lane departure warning Climate Package - heated steering wheel, heated wind screen, heated front rear seats Convenience Package - power tailgate, back-up camera, garage door opener, digital compass Bi-Xenon headlights 19' Inch LESATH aluminum alloy wheels
