$38,990
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volvo XC90
T6 Inscription - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - FULL SERVICE
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
98,668KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: U222186A
- VIN: YV4A22PL2G1013523
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White
- Interior Colour Charcoal Napa Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,668 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, one owner, dealership serviced XC90 T6 Inscription in Crystal White on Charcoal Napa Leather. Equipped with panoramic sunroof, back-up camera, navigation, heated heats, power tailgate, and an unwired hitch with 2' receiver.
