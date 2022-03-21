Menu
2016 Volvo XC90

98,668 KM

Details Description

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2016 Volvo XC90

2016 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - FULL SERVICE

2016 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - FULL SERVICE

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

98,668KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8808914
  • Stock #: U222186A
  • VIN: YV4A22PL2G1013523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Napa Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,668 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner, dealership serviced XC90 T6 Inscription in Crystal White on Charcoal Napa Leather. Equipped with panoramic sunroof, back-up camera, navigation, heated heats, power tailgate, and an unwired hitch with 2' receiver.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

