$18,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Acura ILX
4dr Sdn Premium // LOW KM!!
2017 Acura ILX
4dr Sdn Premium // LOW KM!!
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-483-6079
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
88,353KM
VIN 19UDE2F72HA800003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26F3946A
- Mileage 88,353 KM
Vehicle Description
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC
Price includes documentation fee ($495) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Security
Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
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Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
Call Dealer
1-888-483-XXXX(click to show)
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-483-6079
2017 Acura ILX