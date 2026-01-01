Menu
Account
Sign In
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes documentation fee ($495) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

2017 Acura ILX

88,353 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Acura ILX

4dr Sdn Premium // LOW KM!!

Watch This Vehicle
14235302

2017 Acura ILX

4dr Sdn Premium // LOW KM!!

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

  1. 14235302
  2. 14235302
  3. 14235302
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
88,353KM
VIN 19UDE2F72HA800003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26F3946A
  • Mileage 88,353 KM

Vehicle Description

Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes documentation fee ($495) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE AWD WITH TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE AWD WITH TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE 49,289 KM $33,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla SE CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Toyota Corolla SE CVT 71,456 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL 114,910 KM $8,500 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

Call Dealer

1-888-483-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-483-6079

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

2017 Acura ILX