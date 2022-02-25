Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW X3

40,666 KM

Details Description

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

Contact Seller
2017 BMW X3

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 8418288
  2. 8418288
Contact Seller

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

40,666KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8418288
  • Stock #: U222146A
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C35H0W70766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,666 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner, no accident BMW X3 28xi in Mineral Silver Metallic on Genuine Black Leather with very low mileage. Equipped with Harman Kardon Premium Sound, Heads Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Navigation and so much more. Fully serviced at The BMW Store in Vancouver.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2015 Nissan Pathfind...
 117,290 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Wrangler U...
 19,855 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Charger SXT
 75,531 KM
$30,495 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

Call Dealer

604-986-XXXX

(click to show)

604-986-9889

Alternate Numbers
1-888-417-0169
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory