2017 BMW X3
xDrive28i - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS
40,666KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8418288
- Stock #: U222146A
- VIN: 5UXWX9C35H0W70766
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,666 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, one owner, no accident BMW X3 28xi in Mineral Silver Metallic on Genuine Black Leather with very low mileage. Equipped with Harman Kardon Premium Sound, Heads Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Navigation and so much more. Fully serviced at The BMW Store in Vancouver.
