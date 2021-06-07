2017 BMW X5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 7 9 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7270673

7270673 Stock #: 975760

975760 VIN: 5UXKS4C36H0U05578

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 62,794 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Additional Features AWD Navigation System 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.