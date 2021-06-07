Menu
2017 BMW X5

62,794 KM

Details

Carter GM North Shore

604-229-6002

xDrive35d

800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

62,794KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7270673
  Stock #: 975760
  VIN: 5UXKS4C36H0U05578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,794 KM

Vehicle Description

Test Drive Today!

    Vehicle Features

    Traction Control
    ABS Brakes
    Power Windows
    Power Steering
    Air Conditioning
    Tachometer
    CD Player
    Compass
    AWD
    Navigation System
    8 speed automatic

    Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
    See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

    800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

