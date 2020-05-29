Menu
$28,861

+ taxes & licensing

Carter GM North Shore

604-229-6002

Contact Seller
2017 Cadillac XT5

HEATED PWR FRONT SEATS - LEATHER - POWER LIFTGATE

HEATED PWR FRONT SEATS - LEATHER - POWER LIFTGATE

Location

Carter GM North Shore

800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

604-229-6002

Contact Seller

  • 31,784KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5076708
  • Stock #: 973800
  • VIN: 1GYKNARSXHZ199631
Exterior Colour
White
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Heated Power Front Seats, Leather, Wireless Charging, Spoiler, Power Liftgate, Dual Zone A/C, Rear Park Assist, Ride & Handling Suspension, Trailer Sway Control, Bluetooth, Rear Window Wiper, Keyless, Alloy Wheels, Rear View Camera and Speed Control. Test Drive Today!

    WHY CARTER CADILLAC?



    • Family owned and proudly Canadian - for over 55 years!

    • Multilingual staff and culturally diverse workforce - with many languages spoken!

    • Fast Approvals and 99% Acceptance Rates (no matter your current credit status!)

    • Choice and flexibility - our Financing and Lease Programs are designed with our customer's in mind.

    • 30-Day Vehicle Exchange Policy we want all our of customers to always drive away happy!

    • Carter Vehicle Insurance - Our in-house team of insurance professionals provides fast insurance quotes

    • Located in North Vancouver (easy access to the Lower Mainland, Tri-Cities and beyond).

    • State of the art Service Facility 21 Service Bays with Factory Certified GM Service Technicians!

    • Online Vehicle Service Scheduling - electronic service status updates.

    • Full vehicle service history with customer access to updates and product recalls.

    • Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store TV, WIFI and children's indoor play area!

    We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!


    QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!



    To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW! (604) 229-8803



    (Doc. Fee: $598.00 Dealer Code: D10743)
    Safety
    • Traction Control
    • ABS Brakes
    Power Options
    • Power Windows
    • Power Steering
    Comfort
    • Air Conditioning
    Media / Nav / Comm
    • Tachometer
    • Compass
    Powertrain
    • Front Wheel Drive
    Additional Features
    • 8 speed automatic

    Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
    See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

