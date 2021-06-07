Menu
2017 Cadillac XT5

41,185 KM

$28,394

+ tax & licensing
$28,394

+ taxes & licensing

Carter GM North Shore

604-229-6002

2017 Cadillac XT5

2017 Cadillac XT5

ONSTAR NAV - LEATHER - WIRELESS CHARGING

2017 Cadillac XT5

ONSTAR NAV - LEATHER - WIRELESS CHARGING

Location

Carter GM North Shore

800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

604-229-6002

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,394

+ taxes & licensing

41,185KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7270670
  • Stock #: 975720
  • VIN: 1GYKNARS2HZ151041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 975720
  • Mileage 41,185 KM

Vehicle Description

Onstar Navigation, Leather, Rear Park Assist, Wireless Charging, Heated PWR FRT Seats, Adaptive Remote Start, Power Liftgate, Dual Zone A/C, 18" Aluminum Wheels, Spoiler, Leather Steering Wheel, Trailer Sway Control, Speed Control and PWR Lumbar Support. Test Drive Today!

    WHY CARTER CADILLAC?



    • Family owned and proudly Canadian - for over 55 years!

    • Multilingual staff and culturally diverse workforce - with many languages spoken!

    • Fast Approvals and 99% Acceptance Rates (no matter your current credit status!)

    • Choice and flexibility - our Financing and Lease Programs are designed with our customer's in mind.

    • 30-Day Vehicle Exchange Policy we want all our of customers to always drive away happy!

    • Carter Vehicle Insurance - Our in-house team of insurance professionals provides fast insurance quotes

    • Located in North Vancouver (easy access to the Lower Mainland, Tri-Cities and beyond).

    • State of the art Service Facility 21 Service Bays with Factory Certified GM Service Technicians!

    • Online Vehicle Service Scheduling - electronic service status updates.

    • Full vehicle service history with customer access to updates and product recalls.

    • Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store TV, WIFI and children's indoor play area!

    We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!


    QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!



    To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW! (604) 229-8803



    (Doc. Fee: $598.00 Dealer Code: D10743)

    Vehicle Features

    Traction Control
    ABS Brakes
    Power Windows
    Power Steering
    Air Conditioning
    Tachometer
    Compass
    Front Wheel Drive
    8 speed automatic

    Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
    See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

    Carter GM North Shore

    Carter GM North Shore

    800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

