2017 Ford Escape

32,535 KM

Details

$27,989

+ tax & licensing
$27,989

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-634-2954

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

  10380822
  2. 10380822
  3. 10380822
  4. 10380822
$27,989

+ taxes & licensing

32,535KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10380822
  • Stock #: 2299A
  • VIN: 1fmcu9j91hue80858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,535 KM

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

