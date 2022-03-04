2017 GMC Sierra 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$61,355 + taxes & licensing 1 9 7 , 2 0 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8546285

8546285 Stock #: 976950

976950 VIN: 1GT12SEYXHF131194

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 976950

Mileage 197,203 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.