2017 Hyundai Elantra

74,234 KM

Details Description

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-634-2954

GL

GL

Location

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

74,234KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6431007
  • Stock #: MU697462A
  • VIN: KMHD84LF2HU380640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,234 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Very clean and very well priced! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Hyundai's comprehensive certification process, including a rigorous 150 point inspection! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan is still under 75,000 kilometers! All of the premium features expected of a Hyundai are offered, including: fully automatic headlights, heated steering wheel, and remote keyless entry. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

