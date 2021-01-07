Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

70,161 KM

Details Description

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-634-2954

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Ultimate

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

Contact Seller

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

70,161KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6474781
  • Stock #: 2046
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA8HG401132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,161 KM

Vehicle Description

You won't want to miss this excellent value! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Hyundai's comprehensive certification process, including a rigorous 150 point inspection! It includes power seats, heated and ventilated seats, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and leather upholstery. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2018 Kia Forte LX
 12,080 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 60,702 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Golf...
 29,975 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

Call Dealer

1-866-634-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-634-2954

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory