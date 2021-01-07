2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

+ taxes & licensing
1-866-634-2954
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-866-634-2954
+ taxes & licensing
You won't want to miss this excellent value! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Hyundai's comprehensive certification process, including a rigorous 150 point inspection! It includes power seats, heated and ventilated seats, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and leather upholstery. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8