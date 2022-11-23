$37,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,900
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-483-6079
2017 Jeep Wrangler
2017 Jeep Wrangler
JK Unlimited Sahara
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-483-6079
$37,900
+ taxes & licensing
77,985KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9442257
- Stock #: 23F9274A
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG2HL741825
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23F9274A
- Mileage 77,985 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8