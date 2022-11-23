Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

77,985 KM

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

JK Unlimited Sahara

JK Unlimited Sahara

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

77,985KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9442257
  • Stock #: 23F9274A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG2HL741825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23F9274A
  • Mileage 77,985 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

