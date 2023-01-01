Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

118,513 KM

Details Description

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 10001504
  2. 10001504
Contact Seller

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
118,513KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10001504
  • Stock #: U222472A
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB6HJ330877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,513 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner, no accident Mercedes GLA in Polar White on Charcoal Leather Interior. Fully serviced at Mercedes Benz this German hatchback is comes with power heated seats, back up camera, panoramic sunroof, blind spot indicator and so much more.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2018 RAM 1500 SPORT
 100,960 KM
$39,500 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa No...
 104,830 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru XV Cross...
 53,648 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

Call Dealer

604-986-XXXX

(click to show)

604-986-9889

Alternate Numbers
1-888-417-0169
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory