$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250
LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS
Location
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
118,513KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10001504
- Stock #: U222472A
- VIN: WDCTG4GB6HJ330877
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,513 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, one owner, no accident Mercedes GLA in Polar White on Charcoal Leather Interior. Fully serviced at Mercedes Benz this German hatchback is comes with power heated seats, back up camera, panoramic sunroof, blind spot indicator and so much more.
