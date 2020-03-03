Menu
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

GTS

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

GTS

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,105KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4778178
  • Stock #: B1811A
  • VIN: JA32U8FW7HU602503
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! A comfortable ride with room to spare! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan has not yet reached the hundred thousand kilometer mark! Mitsubishi infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: power moon roof, turn signal indicator mirrors, and a split folding rear seat. It features a standard transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

