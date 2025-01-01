$26,764+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
SLT
2017 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Carter GM North Shore
800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
604-987-5231
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
$26,764
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 980370
- Mileage 75,157 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENT | DRIVEN LOCALLY | GM CERTIFIED. This 2017 RAM 1500 is built to handle tough jobs while keeping you comfortable on every drive. Powered by strong performance and durable engineering, this truck is ready for both work and adventure. Enjoy premium features like a spacious interior, advanced technology, and a smooth yet capable ride that make every journey effortless. Dont miss outschedule your test drive today and experience the strength of the RAM 1500! Test Drive Today!
WHY CARTER GM NORTHSHORE?
- An unmatched vehicle purchasing experience that puts YOU FIRST!
- Exceeding customer expectations since 1999, with a history of loyalty and community trust.
- 4.7-star Google rating, backed by over 1,500 customer reviews.
- Enjoy our 30-day (or 2,500 km) vehicle exchange policy for added peace of mind.
- Every vehicle undergoes a thorough 150-point inspection for your safety.
- CARFAX reports provide a complete vehicle service historybuy with confidence!
- We welcome vehicle trades and guarantee the best price.
- Experience upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency at every step.
- Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates, regardless of your credit status!
- Our multilingual staff speaks many languages to assist you better.
- Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a children's play area!
We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW!
(Doc. Fee: $598.00 Dealer Code: D10743)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carter GM North Shore
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carter GM North Shore
Carter GM North Shore
Call Dealer
604-987-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-987-5231