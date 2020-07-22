Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Subaru Forester

94,343 KM

Details Description

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Forester

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

  1. 5390477
  2. 5390477
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5390477
  • Stock #: B1881
  • VIN: JF2SJEBC0HH570931

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

94,343KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B1881
  • Mileage 94,343 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2017! Unique in its class, this vehicle appeals to an expansive set of drivers by establishing a stylish look, dependable performance and excellent value! It includes heated seats, cruise control, a roof rack, and air conditioning. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2018 Subaru Impreza ...
 19,236 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla ...
 31,200 KM
$15,300 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sedona SXL ...
 52,367 KM
$29,800 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

Call Dealer

1-888-483-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-483-6079

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory