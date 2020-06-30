Menu
2017 Subaru Impreza

19,720 KM

Details Description

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

2017 Subaru Impreza

2017 Subaru Impreza

Touring

2017 Subaru Impreza

Touring

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

  5349047
  2. 5349047
  Listing ID: 5349047
  • Stock #: 20I2846A
  • VIN: 4S3GTAE67H3724125

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

19,720KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20I2846A
  • Mileage 19,720 KM

Vehicle Description

This Subaru won't be on the lot long! This is a superior vehicle at an affordable price! This 4 door, 5 passenger hatchback has not yet reached the 20,000 kilometer mark! Subaru prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: 1-touch window functionality, a tachometer, and power windows. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

