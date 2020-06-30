2017 Subaru Impreza

+ taxes & licensing
1-888-483-6079
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-483-6079
+ taxes & licensing
This Subaru won't be on the lot long! This is a superior vehicle at an affordable price! This 4 door, 5 passenger hatchback has not yet reached the 20,000 kilometer mark! Subaru prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: 1-touch window functionality, a tachometer, and power windows. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8