2017 Subaru Outback

84,533 KM

Details

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

3.6R Limited w/Technology Package

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

84,533KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9199360
  • Stock #: B2394
  • VIN: 4S4BSFNC8H3363001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,533 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

