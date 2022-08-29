$29,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-483-6079
2017 Subaru Outback
2017 Subaru Outback
3.6R Limited w/Technology Package
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-483-6079
Sale
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
84,533KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9199360
- Stock #: B2394
- VIN: 4S4BSFNC8H3363001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B2394
- Mileage 84,533 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8