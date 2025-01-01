Menu
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224

2017 Subaru WRX

110,987 KM

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru WRX

4dr Sdn Sport-tech CVT

12089281

2017 Subaru WRX

4dr Sdn Sport-tech CVT

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,987KM
VIN JF1VA1L61H8815240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B2989A
  • Mileage 110,987 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

2017 Subaru WRX