2017 Toyota Corolla

77,819 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-890-4390

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE, certified

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE, certified

Jim Pattison Auto Group

849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-890-4390

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

77,819KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7818303
  Stock #: U9982
  VIN: 2T1BURHE5HC904526

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour 01F7-Classic Silve
  Interior Colour Light Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U9982
  Mileage 77,819 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! This is an exceptional vehicle at an affordable price! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Toyota's comprehensive certification process. This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 80,000 kilometers! Top features include power windows, a trip computer, front bucket seats, and cruise control. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you. You can TEXT our sales team at 604-256-8103

Vehicle Features

Corolla CE Grade

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Northshore

849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

