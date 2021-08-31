2017 Toyota Corolla

+ taxes & licensing
1-888-890-4390
849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-890-4390
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! This is an exceptional vehicle at an affordable price! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Toyota's comprehensive certification process. This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 80,000 kilometers! Top features include power windows, a trip computer, front bucket seats, and cruise control. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you. You can TEXT our sales team at 604-256-8103
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8