2017 Toyota Prius

142,700 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carter GM North Shore

604-229-6002

2017 Toyota Prius

2017 Toyota Prius

C

2017 Toyota Prius

C

Location

Carter GM North Shore

800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

604-229-6002

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

142,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8481720
  • Stock #: 977150
  • VIN: JTDKDTB39H1595006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 977150
  • Mileage 142,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Test Drive Today!

    Vehicle Features

    Traction Control
    ABS Brakes
    Power Windows
    Air Conditioning
    Power Steering
    Front Wheel Drive
    CD Player
    CVT

