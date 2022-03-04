$19,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Prius
142,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- VIN: JTDKDTB39H1595006
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 142,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
Carter GM North Shore
800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8