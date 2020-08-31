Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

53,083 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-890-4390

LE

LE

Location

849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

53,083KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5808057
  • Stock #: U9665
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV2HW341924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SILVER SKY
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,083 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2017! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Toyota prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a tachometer, turn signal indicator mirrors, and cruise control. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. You can TEXT our sales team at 604-256-8103

Vehicle Features

RAV4 FWD LE Grade

Jim Pattison Toyota Northshore

849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

