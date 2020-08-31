2017 Toyota RAV4

+ taxes & licensing
1-888-890-4390
849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-890-4390
+ taxes & licensing
Check out this 2017! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Toyota prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a tachometer, turn signal indicator mirrors, and cruise control. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. You can TEXT our sales team at 604-256-8103
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8