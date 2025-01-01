Menu
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn Ideal balance of performance and practicality, powered by a turbocharged 2.0L engine with sharp steering and classic GTI agility. Autobahn trim enhances the drive with leather seating, power sunroof, upgraded audio, and advanced driver-assistance features. Sport-tuned suspension and selectable drive modes offer engaging handling while still keeping things comfortable for everyday use. Inside, enjoy heated seats, dual-zone climate control, and VWs intuitive touchscreen infotainment system. The versatile hatchback layout provides generous cargo space without compromising performance.

2017 Volkswagen Golf

51,719 KM

Details Description

GTI 5dr HB DSG Autobahn - Local/Ultra low KM

GTI 5dr HB DSG Autobahn - Local/Ultra low KM

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

Used
51,719KM
VIN 3VW4T7AU7HM047549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V2604082A
  • Mileage 51,719 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn

Ideal balance of performance and practicality, powered by a turbocharged 2.0L engine with sharp steering and classic GTI agility.

Autobahn trim enhances the drive with leather seating, power sunroof, upgraded audio, and advanced driver-assistance features.

Sport-tuned suspension and selectable drive modes offer engaging handling while still keeping things comfortable for everyday use.

Inside, enjoy heated seats, dual-zone climate control, and VWs intuitive touchscreen infotainment system.

The versatile hatchback layout provides generous cargo space without compromising performance.

Book your test drive today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver experience the GTI Autobahn for yourself.

Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

