$25,895+ taxes & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 5dr HB DSG Autobahn - Local/Ultra low KM
2017 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 5dr HB DSG Autobahn - Local/Ultra low KM
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$25,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V2604082A
- Mileage 51,719 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn
Ideal balance of performance and practicality, powered by a turbocharged 2.0L engine with sharp steering and classic GTI agility.
Autobahn trim enhances the drive with leather seating, power sunroof, upgraded audio, and advanced driver-assistance features.
Sport-tuned suspension and selectable drive modes offer engaging handling while still keeping things comfortable for everyday use.
Inside, enjoy heated seats, dual-zone climate control, and VWs intuitive touchscreen infotainment system.
The versatile hatchback layout provides generous cargo space without compromising performance.
Book your test drive today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver experience the GTI Autobahn for yourself.
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
Call Dealer
604-986-XXXX(click to show)
604-986-9889
Alternate Numbers1-888-417-0169
+ taxes & licensing>
604-986-9889