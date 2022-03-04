Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volvo XC90

95,681 KM

Details Description

$43,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

Contact Seller
2017 Volvo XC90

2017 Volvo XC90

T6 R-Design - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volvo XC90

T6 R-Design - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 8591333
  2. 8591333
Contact Seller

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

95,681KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8591333
  • Stock #: U8158A
  • VIN: YV4A22PM6H1174838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Passion Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Napa Sport Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,681 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, no accident XC90 T6 R-Design in Passion Red on Charcoal Napa Leather. Well equipped with 360 camera, blind spot indicator with rear cross traffic alert, heated steering wheel heated front rear seats, heads up display, adaptive cruise control with semi-autonomous drive, 22' 5 double spoke black diamond cut alloy wheels Polestar Performance Software.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2011 Ford Fusion SE ...
 96,724 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Leaf SL
 63,783 KM
$31,500 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler U...
 41,207 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

Call Dealer

604-986-XXXX

(click to show)

604-986-9889

Alternate Numbers
1-888-417-0169
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory