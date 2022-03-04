$43,990+ tax & licensing
$43,990
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Volvo XC90
T6 R-Design - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS
Location
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
95,681KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8591333
- Stock #: U8158A
- VIN: YV4A22PM6H1174838
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Passion Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal Napa Sport Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,681 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, no accident XC90 T6 R-Design in Passion Red on Charcoal Napa Leather. Well equipped with 360 camera, blind spot indicator with rear cross traffic alert, heated steering wheel heated front rear seats, heads up display, adaptive cruise control with semi-autonomous drive, 22' 5 double spoke black diamond cut alloy wheels Polestar Performance Software.
