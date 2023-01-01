$54,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Volvo XC90
Hybrid T8 PHEV Inscription - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS - LOW M
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$54,990
+ taxes & licensing
63,744KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9613378
- Stock #: U222409A
- VIN: YV4BC0PLXH1107852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Luminous Sand
- Interior Colour Blonde Napa Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,744 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, low mileage, no accident XC90 T8 Inscription in Luminous Sand on Blonde Napa Leather. Equipped with Vision, Climate and Convenience Packages. Pay no PST on this purchase.
