2017 Volvo XC90

63,744 KM

Details Description

$54,990

+ tax & licensing
$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2017 Volvo XC90

2017 Volvo XC90

Hybrid T8 PHEV Inscription - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS - LOW M

2017 Volvo XC90

Hybrid T8 PHEV Inscription - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS - LOW M

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  9613378
  2. 9613378
$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

63,744KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9613378
  • Stock #: U222409A
  • VIN: YV4BC0PLXH1107852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Luminous Sand
  • Interior Colour Blonde Napa Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,744 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, low mileage, no accident XC90 T8 Inscription in Luminous Sand on Blonde Napa Leather. Equipped with Vision, Climate and Convenience Packages. Pay no PST on this purchase.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

