Call 1-877-821-3420! Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#6700

2018 BMW X4

84,400 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

Used
84,400KM
VIN 5UXXW3C5XJ0T80695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2359
  • Mileage 84,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

