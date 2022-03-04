$34,845+ tax & licensing
Carter GM North Shore
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier *** TRUE NORTH EDITION ***
Location
Carter GM North Shore
800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
65,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 977410
- VIN: 2GNAXVEV0J6110791
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 65,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Moonroof, Wireless Charging, Universal Home Remote, Rear Park Assist, Heated FRT & RR Seats, 8-way Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Fog Lights, Blind Spot Sensor, Luggage Rack Side Rails, Spoiler and Dual Zone A/C.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
