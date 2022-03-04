Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

65,200 KM

Details Description Features

$34,845

+ tax & licensing
$34,845

+ taxes & licensing

Carter GM North Shore

604-229-6002

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier *** TRUE NORTH EDITION ***

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier *** TRUE NORTH EDITION ***

Location

Carter GM North Shore

800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

604-229-6002

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,845

+ taxes & licensing

65,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8581781
  • Stock #: 977410
  • VIN: 2GNAXVEV0J6110791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 977410
  • Mileage 65,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Moonroof, Wireless Charging, Universal Home Remote, Rear Park Assist, Heated FRT & RR Seats, 8-way Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Fog Lights, Blind Spot Sensor, Luggage Rack Side Rails, Spoiler and Dual Zone A/C.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Email Carter GM North Shore

Carter GM North Shore

Carter GM North Shore

800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

