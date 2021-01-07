Menu
2018 Honda Civic

36,077 KM

Details Description

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
EX

EX

Location

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

36,077KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6474810
  • Stock #: 21C4942A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F8XJH013119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,077 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda won't be on the lot long! A safe vehicle to haul your most precious cargo! Top features include a split folding rear seat, heated seats, lane departure warning, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

