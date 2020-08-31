2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

+ taxes & licensing
1-866-634-2954
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
+ taxes & licensing
Dare to compare! Check out this 2018! Maximum utility meets passenger comfort in the fullsize segment! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Hyundai's comprehensive certification process, including a rigorous 150 point inspection! Hyundai prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, heated front and rear seats, and cruise control. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3.3 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!
