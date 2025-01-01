$18,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
$18,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,474KM
VIN KM8J3CA47JU727947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,474 KM
Vehicle Description
Call 1-877-821-3420! Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#6700
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Console
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
