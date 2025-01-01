Menu
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes documentation fee ($495). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

2018 Mazda CX-3

81,453 KM

Details Description Features

$23,395

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-3

GT Auto AWD // Two Set Of Tires!

12870263

2018 Mazda CX-3

GT Auto AWD // Two Set Of Tires!

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

$23,395

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,453KM
VIN JM1DKFD72J0302767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ceramic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25F9554A1
  • Mileage 81,453 KM

Vehicle Description

Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes documentation fee ($495). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

$23,395

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

2018 Mazda CX-3