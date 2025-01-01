$23,395+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-3
GT Auto AWD // Two Set Of Tires!
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-483-6079
$23,395
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,453KM
VIN JM1DKFD72J0302767
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ceramic Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25F9554A1
- Mileage 81,453 KM
Vehicle Description
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC
Price includes documentation fee ($495). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
