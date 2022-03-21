2018 Mitsubishi Mirage

$15,788 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 4 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8791706

8791706 Stock #: 2TB41171

2TB41171 VIN: ML32A3HJ6JH008789

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 3-cylinder

Mileage 64,460 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Powertrain 5 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.