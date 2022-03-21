Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mitsubishi Mirage

64,460 KM

Details Description Features

$15,788

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,788

+ taxes & licensing

Carter GM North Shore

604-229-6002

Contact Seller
2018 Mitsubishi Mirage

2018 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES

Location

Carter GM North Shore

800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

604-229-6002

Contact Seller

$15,788

+ taxes & licensing

64,460KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8791706
  • Stock #: 2TB41171
  • VIN: ML32A3HJ6JH008789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,460 KM

Vehicle Description

Test Drive Today!

    WHY CARTER GM NORTHSHORE?



    • Exceeding our Loyal Customers Expectations for Over 56 Years.

    • 4.6 Google Star Rating with 1000+ Customer Reviews

    • CARFAX - Full Vehicle Service History - Purchase with Confidence!)

    • 30-Day or 2500 Km Vehicle Exchange Policy

    • Vehicle Trades Welcome! Best Price Guaranteed!

    • We Provide Upfront Pricing, Zero Hidden Dees, and 100% Transparency

    • Fast Approvals and 99% Acceptance Rates (No Matter Your Current Credit Status!)

    • Multilingual Staff and Culturally Diverse Workforce Many Languages Spoken

    • Comfortable Non-pressured Environment with In-store TV, WIFI and a children's play area!

    We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!


    QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!



    To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL OR TEXT NOW! (604) 987-5231



    (Doc. Fee: $598.00 Dealer Code: D10743)

    Vehicle Features

    Front Wheel Drive
    5 Speed Manual

    Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
    See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

    Back to Top

    More inventory From Carter GM North Shore

    2018 Cadillac Escala...
     34,154 KM
    $81,619 + tax & lic
    2015 Cadillac ATS 3....
     37,253 KM
    $33,505 + tax & lic
    2016 Chevrolet Equin...
     62,500 KM
    $24,758 + tax & lic

    Buy From Home Available

    Remote Buying Options
    Local Delivery

    * Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

    Email Carter GM North Shore

    Carter GM North Shore

    Carter GM North Shore

    800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

    Call Dealer

    604-229-XXXX

    (click to show)

    604-229-6002

    Quick Links
    Directions Website Inventory