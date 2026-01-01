$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev SE S-AWC
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev SE S-AWC
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-890-4390
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rally Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U0551A
- Mileage 45,067 KM
Vehicle Description
We have a team of highly-experienced sales and service to serve our customers with the highest level of automotive expertise and customer care. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and talk to us about financing options. Need a pick up? Let us know if we can help make arrangements for your appointment to view a New or Used Vehicle.
Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#18732
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Convenience
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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1-888-890-4390