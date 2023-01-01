Menu
2018 Nissan Qashqai

87,299 KM

Details Description

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

SL AWD - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

Location

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

87,299KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9742468
  • Stock #: U222362A
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR9JW206098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Perforated Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,299 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner, no accident Nissan Qashqai SL AWD in Pearl White on Charcoal Leather. Equipped with navigation, back up and 360 cameras, heated seats heated steering wheel, sunroof, power liftgate and so much more. This car was smoked in and that is reflective in the price

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

