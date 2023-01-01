$24,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Qashqai
SL AWD - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
87,299KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9742468
- Stock #: U222362A
- VIN: JN1BJ1CR9JW206098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Perforated Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,299 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, one owner, no accident Nissan Qashqai SL AWD in Pearl White on Charcoal Leather. Equipped with navigation, back up and 360 cameras, heated seats heated steering wheel, sunroof, power liftgate and so much more. This car was smoked in and that is reflective in the price
