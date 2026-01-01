$11,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Nissan Sentra
S CVT // LOW KM!!
2018 Nissan Sentra
S CVT // LOW KM!!
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-483-6079
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
68,013KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP8JY284166
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26CH5371A
- Mileage 68,013 KM
Vehicle Description
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC
Price includes documentation fee ($495) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Safety
Stability Control
Security
Anti-Theft
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
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Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
Call Dealer
1-888-483-XXXX(click to show)
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-483-6079
2018 Nissan Sentra