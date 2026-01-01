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Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes documentation fee ($495) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

2018 Nissan Sentra

68,013 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Sentra

S CVT // LOW KM!!

Watch This Vehicle
14189387

2018 Nissan Sentra

S CVT // LOW KM!!

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

  1. 14189387
  2. 14189387
  3. 14189387
Contact Seller

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
68,013KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP8JY284166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26CH5371A
  • Mileage 68,013 KM

Vehicle Description

Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes documentation fee ($495) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo

Safety

Stability Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

Call Dealer

1-888-483-XXXX

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1-888-483-6079

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$11,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

2018 Nissan Sentra