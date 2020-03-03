2018 Subaru Impreza

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Check out this 2018! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 5 passenger hatchback just recently passed the 30,000 kilometer mark! Top features include front bucket seats, a tachometer, power windows, and much more. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
