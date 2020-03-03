Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Subaru Impreza

CONVENIENCE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru Impreza

CONVENIENCE

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

  1. 4806972
  2. 4806972
Contact Seller

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,934KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4806972
  • Stock #: B1822
  • VIN: 4S3GTAA64J1710416
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Hatchback
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door

Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Check out this 2018! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 5 passenger hatchback just recently passed the 30,000 kilometer mark! Top features include front bucket seats, a tachometer, power windows, and much more. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2015 Honda Civic Si ...
 62,510 KM
$17,400 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus RC 350 AW...
 45,718 KM
$32,990 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 90,473 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-483-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-483-6079

Send A Message