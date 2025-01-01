$27,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Subaru Outback
3.6R Limited w-EyeSight Pkg // Two Set Of Tires!
2018 Subaru Outback
3.6R Limited w-EyeSight Pkg // Two Set Of Tires!
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-483-6079
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,550KM
VIN 4S4BSFNC3J3355765
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25A0569B
- Mileage 94,550 KM
Vehicle Description
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Power Options
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
2014 Toyota Tacoma 4WD DOUBLE CAB V6 AUTO 162,522 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Pilot EX-L Navi AWD 197,377 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance 89,760 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
Call Dealer
1-888-483-XXXX(click to show)
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-483-6079
2018 Subaru Outback