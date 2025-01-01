Menu
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224

2018 Subaru Outback

94,550 KM

Details Description Features

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited w-EyeSight Pkg // Two Set Of Tires!

12815554

2018 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited w-EyeSight Pkg // Two Set Of Tires!

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

Used
94,550KM
VIN 4S4BSFNC3J3355765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25A0569B
  • Mileage 94,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Power Options

Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose Sound System

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

