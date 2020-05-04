Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

  1. 4954380
  2. 4954380
Contact Seller

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 19,348KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4954380
  • Stock #: B1833
  • VIN: JF2GTAEC1JH323721
Exterior Colour
Cool Grey Khaki
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

What a great deal on this 2018 Subaru! A comfortable ride with plenty of style! Subaru infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: heated seats, a roof rack, and remote keyless entry. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2013 Volkswagen Beet...
 85,152 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
2014 Infiniti QX50 J...
 103,071 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla LE
 24,258 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-483-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-483-6079

Send A Message