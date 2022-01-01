2018 Toyota Highlander

$39,900 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 5 5 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8073250

8073250 Stock #: U0025

U0025 VIN: 5TDBZRFH8JS894764

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # U0025

Mileage 37,552 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Highlander LE AWD Base Grade

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.