2018 Toyota Highlander

37,552 KM

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-890-4390

2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Highlander

LE

2018 Toyota Highlander

LE

Jim Pattison Auto Group

849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-890-4390

  8073250
  
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

37,552KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8073250
  • Stock #: U0025
  • VIN: 5TDBZRFH8JS894764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U0025
  • Mileage 37,552 KM

Vehicle Description

Dare to compare! This Toyota won't be on the lot long! A great vehicle and a great value! Top features include remote keyless entry, heated door mirrors, power windows, and air conditioning. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. You can TEXT our sales team at 604-256-8103

Vehicle Features

Highlander LE AWD Base Grade

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Northshore

849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-890-4390

