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2018 Volvo S60 T5 AWD Dynamic | Polestar Optimized Rare Polestar Optimized S60 delivering sharper throttle response, enhanced transmission calibration, and a more engaging driving experience while maintaining Volvo comfort and refinement. Finished in elegant Electric Silver Metallic with Off-Black Leather interior, combining sporty styling with timeless Scandinavian design. Technology Package includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist, Distance Alert, and advanced driver assistance features for confident highway driving. Climate Package adds heated front and rear seating surfaces, heated steering wheel, heated windshield, and heated washer nozzles for year-round Canadian comfort. Convenience features include HomeLink®, power-folding mirrors, auto-dimming mirrors, compass, grocery bag holder, and premium interior illumination for everyday practicality. Book your test drive with Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver today and experience the performance and exclusivity of this Polestar Optimized S60. Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969 Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

2018 Volvo S60

76,681 KM

Details Description

$21,605

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volvo S60

T5 AWD Dynamic - Rare Low Mileage!

Watch This Vehicle
14082714

2018 Volvo S60

T5 AWD Dynamic - Rare Low Mileage!

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 14082714
  2. 14082714
Contact Seller

$21,605

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
76,681KM
VIN YV140MTL2J2450487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Electric Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U8517A
  • Mileage 76,681 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Volvo S60 T5 AWD Dynamic | Polestar Optimized

Rare Polestar Optimized S60 delivering sharper throttle response, enhanced transmission calibration, and a more engaging driving experience while maintaining Volvo comfort and refinement.

Finished in elegant Electric Silver Metallic with Off-Black Leather interior, combining sporty styling with timeless Scandinavian design.
Technology Package includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist, Distance Alert, and advanced driver assistance features for confident highway driving.

Climate Package adds heated front and rear seating surfaces, heated steering wheel, heated windshield, and heated washer nozzles for year-round Canadian comfort.

Convenience features include HomeLink®, power-folding mirrors, auto-dimming mirrors, compass, grocery bag holder, and premium interior illumination for everyday practicality.

Book your test drive with Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver today and experience the performance and exclusivity of this Polestar Optimized S60.

Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

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604-986-XXXX

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604-986-9889

Alternate Numbers
1-888-417-0169
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$21,605

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2018 Volvo S60