2018 Volvo V90

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
Local, one owner, no accident V90 R-Design in Crystal White on Charcoal Leather Nubuck. Well equipped with Vision, Climate Convenience Packages along with 20' 5-Double Spoke Alloy Wheels. Bonus: also comes with a 19' 10 spoke Silver Diamond Cut Alloy Winter Wheels Set
