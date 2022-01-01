Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volvo V90

47,300 KM

Details Description

$54,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

Contact Seller
2018 Volvo V90

2018 Volvo V90

T6 R-Design - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volvo V90

T6 R-Design - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 8121334
  2. 8121334
Contact Seller

$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

47,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8121334
  • Stock #: U222286A
  • VIN: YV1A22VM9J1065179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Leather/ Nubuck
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner, no accident V90 R-Design in Crystal White on Charcoal Leather Nubuck. Well equipped with Vision, Climate Convenience Packages along with 20' 5-Double Spoke Alloy Wheels. Bonus: also comes with a 19' 10 spoke Silver Diamond Cut Alloy Winter Wheels Set

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2018 Volvo V90 T6 R-...
 47,300 KM
$54,990 + tax & lic
2009 BMW X5 xDrive30i
 104,136 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 18,826 KM
$24,800 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

Call Dealer

604-986-XXXX

(click to show)

604-986-9889

Alternate Numbers
1-888-417-0169
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory