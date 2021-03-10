Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volvo XC60

63,465 KM

Details Description

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

Contact Seller
2018 Volvo XC60

2018 Volvo XC60

T5 Momentum- LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS OVER

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volvo XC60

T5 Momentum- LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS OVER

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

Contact Seller

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

63,465KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6818627
  • Stock #: U8007
  • VIN: YV4102RK9J1011124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Osmium Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,465 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchased and serviced at our dealership this local one owner Volvo is in immaculate condition. In Osmium Grey on Charcoal Leather this XC60 is well equipped with Momentum Plus Package: Active Bending LED Lights, Keyless Entry, 12.3' digital Display Vision Package: Blind Spot Indicator with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, 360 Camera, Front Rear Park Assist Convenience Package: Adaptive Cruise Control with Semi-Autonomous Drive, Power Folding Rear Seats 19' Wheels Navigation Apple Car Play/ Android Auto.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2019 Subaru XV Cross...
 56,017 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru BRZ Spor...
 89,112 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2018 Volvo XC60 T5 M...
 65,632 KM
$39,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

Call Dealer

604-986-XXXX

(click to show)

604-986-9889

Alternate Numbers
1-888-417-0169
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory