2018 Volvo XC60

+ taxes & licensing
604-986-9889
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
+ taxes & licensing
Local, one owner Volvo XC60 in Pine Grey on Black Leather. Equipped with Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, LED Lights, Power Tailgate, Blind Spot Information System with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, 360 Camera Air Suspension
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3