Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volvo XC60

81,942 KM

Details Description

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

Contact Seller
2018 Volvo XC60

2018 Volvo XC60

T6 Momentum - LOCAL - ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volvo XC60

T6 Momentum - LOCAL - ONE OWNER

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 7837650
  2. 7837650
Contact Seller

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

81,942KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7837650
  • Stock #: U8109
  • VIN: YV4A22RK9J1019976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pine Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,942 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner Volvo XC60 in Pine Grey on Black Leather. Equipped with Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, LED Lights, Power Tailgate, Blind Spot Information System with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, 360 Camera Air Suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2019 Toyota Highland...
 39,242 KM
$46,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape Tit...
 134,047 KM
$16,989 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 7,451 KM
$46,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

Call Dealer

604-986-XXXX

(click to show)

604-986-9889

Alternate Numbers
1-888-417-0169
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory